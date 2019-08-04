Auckland City, New Zealand by Susan Blick

Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.A knew a windless day in Auckland would provide me with some reflected city lights come nightfall. The sky was clear, so there wasn't much of a sunset, but blue hour was going to look real nice. The tide was low helping to keep the water flat for my vision of the city lights reflected in the water. This little spot is a hidden gem as it allows an image to include both the iconic Sky Tower and the Harbour Bridge.
