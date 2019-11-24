Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This year’s autumn I had the great possibility to spend two weeks at the cypress swamps in Southern USA, in Texas and Louisiana. I was fascinated by these cypress pictures since I saw them for the first time some years ago. The sometimes ancient cypress trees are simply beautiful, they are reflected in the water and exploring the area was a lot of fun for me. The best way to get around is by kayak and taking pictures is not always easy because the boat is always drifting away a little bit. The sunset was beautiful this evening. The colours were absolutely stunning and breathtaking. I tried different focal lengths but for me the most fascinating images were taken with my standard lens at this evening.