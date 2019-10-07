Aspens in the Mist, Colorado, USA by Richard Valenti

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I woke before sunrise and headed up the mountain pass to an Aspen Grove that I knew had potential. Upon arrival the fog was low and created a mystical feeling in the grove of aspens. I waited until the first light of day tried to pierce the heavy mist, giving a soft golden glow to the background. The fog acted as a large diffuser casting soft light upon the scene before me. The autumn leaves in the foreground glowed while the aspen trunks retained their ethereal quality.