Aspen, Colorado, USA by Deb Cochrane

I had been waiting all year for Autumn in the Rockies. I was checking sites and calling the national parks to try and get to this area at the peak of the Fall colour.

While hiking in Aspen Colorado I was searching for that big over view image of thousands of Aspen trees in their golden glory. I climbed up on a rocky outcrop to get a better viewpoint. I looked down and saw this perfect Aspen leaf sitting on the rock. Sometimes its the small parts of the big picture that take your breath away.