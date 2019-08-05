Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.This picture was more an experiment. I usually use my wide angle lens for all my photos, but when I saw this spot I knew that I needed a zoom to get only the details of the cliffs as I was standing with my tripod in between waves and it was too much water if I wanted to get closer. The sunset gave the right amount of light to take this picture without any filters.
As Catedrais Beach, Ribadeo, Spain by Andrea Torselli
