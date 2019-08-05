Book Your Next Photo Tour


As Catedrais Beach, Ribadeo, Spain by Andrea Torselli

Views: 789
This picture was more an experiment. I usually use my wide angle lens for all my photos, but when I saw this spot I knew that I needed a zoom to get only the details of the cliffs as I was standing with my tripod in between waves and it was too much water if I wanted to get closer. The sunset gave the right amount of light to take this picture without any filters.

