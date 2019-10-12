Around Mono Lake, USA by Anca Popa

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Mostly every year we head up to Mammoth Lakes for the autumn leaves, but last year we decided to expand our search for fall colors and we headed up around Mono lakes. There I found the perfect scenery, snow capped mountains and autumn colors and to top it all off the sun and clouds where giving just the right amount of sunny/shade spots to contrast it all in this beautiful scene.