On days like this it's rewarding to stroll between the often overlooked fins in Arches NP. In winter, the flocks of tourists have departed and when it's cold few venture out. The drifting early morning fog creates a primal feeling as though the earth was just born. This could be the FIRST juniper tree. That was my guiding thought as I set the tripod and camera, intermittently putting my hands back in the gloves with the palm warmer. Fog softened the contrast and muted the colors adding to the "birth of time" feeling. This small area off the established tourist trails offered up a number of images that morning. And incredibly, an hour later the sky was blue.