Appennino National Park, Italy by Roberto Roberti

One summer night with a group of friends we decide to organize a night photo shoot. Nocturnal photos are not my favorites, so I wasn't sure I could bring something good home. This photograph was taken on a moonless night with a fairly long shutter speed. The long exposure time allowed me to record a lightning in the distance that lit up the scene allowing me to also show a cloud in the sky and that enriches the photography. I chose the square format in post production because I think it exalts the minimalist composition. The contrasts are very strong, in fact the result is reminiscent of a Japanese sumi-e. Luckily for me, despite the long exposure, the stars didn't overly move.