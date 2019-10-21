Appalachian Trail, Roan Highlands, USA by Joshua Moore

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

While walking along the Appalachian Trail early in the morning, I looked out from the top of Jane Bald in the Roan Highlands and saw this one ridgeline above the clouds. A full cloud inversion filled the valley below, leaving the tallest peak in that area standing above the clouds like a little island. The beautiful color came from the sunrise as it bounced the color around the clouds. It was just a quiet, intimate moment that I got to enjoy while out hiking. I set my tripod up and used a shutter release; I also used my gradual ND 8 stop Cokin Nuances Extreme Filter to help preserve the dark colors in the clouds.

When I hike this section of the Appalachian Trail, I usually come back with an interesting image I don't think anything about until I get home and see it on the screen. I only took about four frames before I stepped away and went on my way. It caught my eye for a brief moment, and then I was gone. This happens to me a lot, and I usually end up liking these images the most, which was the case for this image.