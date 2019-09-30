Apalachicola, Florida, USA by Hilda Champion

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The area around Apalachicola is nicknamed Florida's "Forgotten Coast". Bordering Alabama and Georgia, its sugary white beaches are a famous summer playground and its vast network of rivers and marshes is plenty with fish and seafood.

Hurricane Michael devastated this part of the Florida "panhandle" a year ago, September 2018. Almost all homes close to the beach and on the barrier islands were destroyed, some of the islands were split in half. The rebuilding is a long process and will take years. This fishing pier, depicted in very calm water, is a reminder of the force of nature and the impact on our lives and environment.