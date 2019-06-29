Anza-Borrego, California, USA by Mikey Gribbin

My fiancée and I decided to journey to Anza-Borrego Desert State Park for sunset one weekend. It was a risk, seeing that it was 3 hours away and the forecast called for everything but sunshine. Not only did that fair poorly for my photo aspirations, but this area was also prone to flash floods. After driving from the highway, to gravel roads, to a washed out sandy riverbed, we made it to our destination, a beautiful look-out above the rolling desert. Despite the forecast, we had just missed the rain. And although the clouds blocked most of the sunset, a few rays peaked through, illuminating a select few lucky layers in this intricate yet minimal landscape.