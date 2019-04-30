











Mirrors reflect, create and aid symmetry, or a reversal thereof. Andy Brown lays out how mirrors and lenses can work together in balance when you are trying to create your vision ANDY BROWN

Unless you are shooting with a mirrorless system or compact, perhaps even your smartphone, your traditional camera essentially mirrors the world both figuratively and literally, by drawing light through the lens to the mirror, which bounces it to the viewfinder via the pentaprism and enables you to capture that ‘mirror image’. The action of capturing a picture causes the mirror to move up and reveal the sensor, which is why your viewfinder momentarily goes dark as it is blocked and the light is instead transferred to your camera’s sensor – leading to your captured image. Understanding the physics of your own particular camera is useful always, as although it’s not exactly crucial to fully comprehend the hows and the whys, a little working knowledge here and there enables a fuller appreciation of what is possible with your kit and, of course, a little imagination.

Your typical camera behaves differently to a generic single mirror arrangement, as the pentaprism bounces the reflected image from the mirror to correct it on both the X and Y axes. Think about how, when looking in your ...