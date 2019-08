Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I have shot this photo in my hometown in Andhra Pradesh,India.It was 20 minuets drive from my home and shot this photo using Nikon 70-300mm lens at 135 mm focal length with a tripod and remote.