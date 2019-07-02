Bristlecone Pines are among the longest-lived life forms on Earth. The Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest is a protected area high in the White Mountains in Inyo County in eastern California. I was hoping for a night shot with the Milky Way, but the clouds showed up and i decided to take a long exposure of them passing over the tree. I think the long exposure works great here. The motion of the clouds symbolizes the passing of time, but not for the ancient tree that stands tall over the ages. I used a Nikon D610 with 16-35mm f/4 lens and a Lee Big Stopper ND filter. The exposure time was 38 seconds. I decided to convert the photo to a black and white one, because the light was harsh and without color. I visited this place in late May, but, the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest is generally open from mid-May through the end of November, weather permitting.