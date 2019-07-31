American Fork Canyon, Utah, USA by Emma Thornbrugh

Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

his photo was taken at the very end of the Alpine Loop in American Fork Canyon. I was almost out of the canyon when I decided to stop at a random point and climb down the steep embankment on the side of the road. This photo was hard for me to get because I didn't have my tripod with me so I set it on a rock in the river and prayed that it wouldn't topple over into the water. After a few test shots and a few different angles, I came out with this photo. I took this photo in the fall but came back in the spring but it didn't look the same. This photo was really a one in a million shot for me.