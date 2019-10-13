Alpine Tundra, Alaska, USA by Ray Bulson

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In the tundra of Alaska, autumn colors can be found close to the ground in the form of wild berries. These miniaturized plants -- no more than two to three inches high -- evolved this way to adapt to the harsh winter conditions and short growing season. This photo includes the leaves and/or berries of blueberry, bunchberry, low-bush cranberry and crowberry. Seen from far away the landscape appears covered in a carpet of brilliant red.