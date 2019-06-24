Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»Alone, Carpathian Mountains, Romania by Susanna Patras

Alone, Carpathian Mountains, Romania by Susanna Patras

Views: 96
Minimalism
Take Part in our New Assignment • Win $100 Cash

This image was taken in January 2019, during a trip to Romania. It was a very cold and snowy winter and the mountains looked like a fairy tale. As it turned out, there were quite a few photographers trying to take advantage of the beautiful landscape. This tree was standing out being the only one without a heavy coat of snow on a slope in the Prislop Pass, Northern Carpathians. Although the snow was three meters high and most roads were closed, I managed to get a few images of this amazing landscape that reminded me of Disney's Frozen.

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!
s2Member®