This image was taken in January 2019, during a trip to Romania. It was a very cold and snowy winter and the mountains looked like a fairy tale. As it turned out, there were quite a few photographers trying to take advantage of the beautiful landscape. This tree was standing out being the only one without a heavy coat of snow on a slope in the Prislop Pass, Northern Carpathians. Although the snow was three meters high and most roads were closed, I managed to get a few images of this amazing landscape that reminded me of Disney's Frozen.