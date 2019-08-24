Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Getting in touch with nature has become difficult in the modern world. This is why I cherish every moment I get to spend at my friend’s farmhouse. Located near the Aliyar dam near Pollachi, it the perfect way to get away hustle and bustle of the city. And having the breath-taking Anamalai Hills in front of you promises to be a jaw-dropping sight.

So, I made my way there on a wonderful day looking to spend time with my friends. But I was also looking at opportunities for a photograph. When you have a place with such a rich visual palette, it would be unfair not to make use of it. Around the golden hour, I walked through the coconut grove on my friend’s farmhouse. It would have been easy for me to get lost in the beauty of the grove alone, but I decided to keep going.

And I finally hit the jackpot when I got four elements together to make what is quite a memorable frame. The canal from the dam along with the coconut grove with the backdrop of the Anamalai Hills filled me with joy. Added to this was the sun that had just set 20 minutes back and the evanescent blue hour was beginning to elude. I positioned my trusted Nikon D750 and the Nikon 14-24mm lens and once it was set up there wasn’t much left for me to do. All I had to was capture the natural wonder that lay in front of me. A truly magical evening indeed.