Alhambra Rock, Utah, USA by Vince Heying

This igneous pillar, Alhambra Rock, stands as a sentinel in southern Utah. The rock can be seen from the highway.

Alhambra Rock received its name from early Spanish travelers who thought that its profile resembled the medieval Moorish castle bearing the same name in Granada, Spain.

The clear desert sky forms a special background for the rock. From the highway, it lies west, so it is an excellent subject for western sky phenomena – sunset and moonset. A moderate telephoto lens is needed - the rock is a few miles away.

The blue hour is a special time in that desert solitude – silent and serene. Forest Gump appreciated it.

Since the rock is on the Navajo Nation land, visitation needs permission.