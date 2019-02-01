













The issue of taking the same picture as everyone else is one that follows all photographers around like a shadow. Here Alex Otto explains how to avoid the crowds and capture a unique image ALEX OTTO

This is the second of a two-part feature, dwelling on the advantages of photographing popular as well as unknown locations. I feel like this topic is all the more important in today’s social media-led world where the economy of attention governs many photographers’ decision-making. As such, suggesting some hypotheses and impulses to decide what to photograph seems appropriate.

The first article was concerned with the different benefits of taking pictures of iconic locations. In this follow-up article I wish to offer some reasoning as to why it is advantageous to photograph unknown locations and why this might be preferable as opposed to iconic locations. This article, however, will not delve into the topic on how to find remote photogenic locations. If you want to know more about scouting and planning a trip, feel free to check out LPM issues 79 and 80, in which I wrote extensively about these themes and gave lots of practical advice.

The artistic merits of not being influenced by the work of other photographers are blatantly obvious, as there is no ...