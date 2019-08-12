Book Your Next Photo Tour
Landscape Photography Magazine
Blue Hour

Alesund Sunset, Norway by Anuar Arebi

Alesund is a awesome town located in Møre og Romsdal County, Norway. It is part of the traditional district of Sunnmøre and the centre of the Ålesund Region. It is a nice sea port and is noted for its concentration of beautiful Art Nouveau architecture.
It is often beaten by strong winds, but when the wind gets lighter, walking along the pier is a unique experience. When I took this picture the sky looked painted. A color palette never seen before and it was one of the most beautiful visual experiences I have experienced during the whole journey in Norway.

