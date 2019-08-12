Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Alesund is a awesome town located in Møre og Romsdal County, Norway. It is part of the traditional district of Sunnmøre and the centre of the Ålesund Region. It is a nice sea port and is noted for its concentration of beautiful Art Nouveau architecture.

It is often beaten by strong winds, but when the wind gets lighter, walking along the pier is a unique experience. When I took this picture the sky looked painted. A color palette never seen before and it was one of the most beautiful visual experiences I have experienced during the whole journey in Norway.