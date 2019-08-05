Book Your Next Photo Tour


Blue Hour

Alesund, Norway by Torstein Roenaas

By on

Alesund is a town and municipality in Møre og Romsdal County, Norway. It is a sea port and is noted for its concentration of Art Nouveau architecture. I went there on a business trip in mid March 2019. The weather was awful with rain and very windy conditions - bitingly cold. I went to Aksla Fjellstua to get a wide view of the city and stayed there fore a few hours waiting for the blue hour. In order to capture what I wanted, I decided on a panorama consisting of 7 images.

