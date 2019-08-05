Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.Alesund is a town and municipality in Møre og Romsdal County, Norway. It is a sea port and is noted for its concentration of Art Nouveau architecture. I went there on a business trip in mid March 2019. The weather was awful with rain and very windy conditions - bitingly cold. I went to Aksla Fjellstua to get a wide view of the city and stayed there fore a few hours waiting for the blue hour. In order to capture what I wanted, I decided on a panorama consisting of 7 images.
