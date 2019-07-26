This is undoubtedly one of my favorite waterfalls in Iceland, an amazing place that I really wanted to know. It wasn't so easy to reach, and the bad weather almost prevented me from photographing it. This is Aldeyjarfoss, a waterfall in northern Iceland, relatively close to Godafoss, the more famous sister. To get there, one needs to drive a long stretch of unpaved road, passing through gateways that guarded sheep breeding, in a very unique landscape. Aldeyjarfoss is a very peculiar place, due to its rock formations, with a strong presence of white and black basaltic columns, which seem to have been sculpted or shaped, and also by the symmetrical distribution of the waterfall that spread to all sides, giving a very interesting effect when shooting at a long exposure. In this photo, for example, there were 13s of exposure, where I could capture all this water motion. To achieve this, I used a 6 stops ND filter, stacked with another 2 stops ND-grad for the sky. Thanks to the early hours, with this very balanced light, it required me only one shot to put all I wanted in this frame. I tried my best to portray all immersion I felt, in this image.

