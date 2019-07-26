Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»Aldeyjarfoss, Iceland by Higor de Padua
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Aldeyjarfoss, Iceland by Higor de Padua

By on 0 Comments

Aldeyjarfoss, Iceland by Higor de Padua
Views: 1,031

Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

This is undoubtedly one of my favorite waterfalls in Iceland, an amazing place that I really wanted to know. It wasn't so easy to reach, and the bad weather almost prevented me from photographing it. This is Aldeyjarfoss, a waterfall in northern Iceland, relatively close to Godafoss, the more famous sister. To get there, one needs to drive a long stretch of unpaved road, passing through gateways that guarded sheep breeding, in a very unique landscape. Aldeyjarfoss is a very peculiar place, due to its rock formations, with a strong presence of white and black basaltic columns, which seem to have been sculpted or shaped, and also by the symmetrical distribution of the waterfall that spread to all sides, giving a very interesting effect when shooting at a long exposure. In this photo, for example, there were 13s of exposure, where I could capture all this water motion. To achieve this, I used a 6 stops ND filter, stacked with another 2 stops ND-grad for the sky. Thanks to the early hours, with this very balanced light, it required me only one shot to put all I wanted in this frame. I tried my best to portray all immersion I felt, in this image.

Hey Higor
We would love you to join our premium members. We are offering you 30% off our GOLD membership for 1 year; take advantage below.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

LPM Special Offer

Join our Premium Members • Upgrade Today
Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®