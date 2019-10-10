Albera’s Forest, Alt Emporda, Girona, Spain by Joaquin Pano

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

As a lover of autumn, I usually visit all the forest nearby the city where I live. In this case is one magic forest that looses its autumnal appearance quickly due to the strong wind that blows in the area. The challenge in this occasion was to select the correct white balance, as well as, a good combination between the aperture (depth of field) and the shutter speed (to avoid the movement of the branches and leaves).