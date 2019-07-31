











Follow us Follow us

Our prints are the expression of our vision, of our skills and of our talent. But how can one fit what you are seeing in your head? Alain Briot tells us what prints mean to him and how they can preserve a moment for a lifetime ALAIN BRIOT

I have been reprinting the same photograph for two days now, making small changes of contrast and color on each print. When I last looked at the pile of prints I got confused as to which one was the best. They all started blending into each other, some having colors I like, others with contrast I like and yet, others with density I like. None had everything at once and no matter how hard I try I can’t seem to get it all into a single print.

I should have given up a long time ago. A rational person would have quit. What prevented me from quitting is passion. Even though the odds of success may be low, or even non-existent, my passion for printmaking makes me want to give it one more try. I want to see a fine art print emerge from what has by now become a chaotic printing scene. My hopes are not dead. Even though I cannot get it on to paper, the image of the print I want is there in my head.

About printing

It is seeing original prints from master photographers that inspired me to create my own photographs and learn how to print them as well as they did. Great prints are inspiring. They move us. They transport us to the places they show and make us experience the events they capture.

Our prints are the expression of our vision, of our skills and of our talent. A print is a lot more than an image on screen. Seeing an image on screen and seeing the same image as a fine art print is a ...