Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»Alain Briot • What is a Fine Art Print?
Essays

Alain Briot • What is a Fine Art Print?

By on 0 Comments

Alain Briot • What is a Fine Art Print?
Views: 0

Follow us

Our prints are the expression of our vision, of our skills and of our talent. But how can one fit what you are seeing in your head? Alain Briot tells us what prints mean to him and how they can preserve a moment for a lifetime
ALAIN BRIOT

I have been reprinting the same photograph for two days now, making small changes of contrast and color on each print. When I last looked at the pile of prints I got confused as to which one was the best. They all started blending into each other, some having colors I like, others with contrast I like and yet, others with density I like. None had everything at once and no matter how hard I try I can’t seem to get it all into a single print.

I should have given up a long time ago. A rational person would have quit. What prevented me from quitting is passion. Even though the odds of success may be low, or even non-existent, my passion for printmaking makes me want to give it one more try. I want to see a fine art print emerge from what has by now become a chaotic printing scene. My hopes are not dead. Even though I cannot get it on to paper, the image of the print I want is there in my head.

About printing
It is seeing original prints from master photographers that inspired me to create my own photographs and learn how to print them as well as they did. Great prints are inspiring. They move us. They transport us to the places they show and make us experience the events they capture.

Our prints are the expression of our vision, of our skills and of our talent. A print is a lot more than an image on screen. Seeing an image on screen and seeing the same image as a fine art print is a ...

Premium Feature • Access it in issue 102

Premium membership required to access this feature. Click here to subscribe today and enjoy content by top class photographers.

Please share this post:

About Author

Avatar

Alain Briot creates fine art photographs, teaches workshops and offers DVD tutorials. Alain’s three books are available as printed books on Amazon.com and as eBooks on his website.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®