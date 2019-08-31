Follow us
I regularly work on projects as well as on mini-series, the difference between the two being the time I spent working on a specific collection of images. While a project can take months or years to complete, a mini- series takes only thirty minutes to an hour to complete. This was the case with this mini-series for which less than an hour was spent capturing images. The processing itself took longer but no more than a week in total was spent.
This brevity is adequate when the series is confined to a small geographical area or a specific subject. Both were the case here: the geographical area being a short section of the San Juan River where sandstone walls line the river’s edge and the subject being the canyon walls themselves.
Such a short timeframe provides quick gratification and prompt project completion. The immediacy of the results also prevents ...