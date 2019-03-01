Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
Alain Briot • Keeping Up With Your Resolutions

As we begin a new year with the same old promises to start afresh, these often drop off before long. How do we stop it from happening? Alain Briot has some new ideas that could sustain you for longer than the winter
ALAIN BRIOT

We all make resolutions at the start of the year. However, for many, these promises disappear around the end of January. Quite often thirty days is what it takes for old habits to return, for resolutions to be forgotten and for goals not to be achieved. This is in part the reason I am publishing this essay. This is the time when many of us need help achieving the goals we set for the year.

So, how do you do it? How do you achieve your goals? How do you stick to your resolutions for the long-term, the whole year and not just for a month? Here are a few ideas that have worked for me and I believe could work for you also.

Focus on your vision
Vision is your guiding light. Vision is what you see that others cannot see. Only you know what your vision is and why it matters to you. When setting your New Year’s resolutions, let your vision guide you. By doing so you will set goals that are meaningful in the context of your entire life, not just in the context of this year alone. These will be ...

Alain Briot creates fine art photographs, teaches workshops and offers DVD tutorials. Alain’s three books are available as printed books on Amazon.com and as eBooks on his website.

