Landscape Photography Magazine
Alain Briot • Flare is Beautiful

In discussing the use of flare, Alain Briot waxes lyrical about how the opportunities offered by digital photography have changed his creative practice and process
ALAIN BRIOT

I construct images. This is what I do. I don’t just capture raw photographs, process them and convert them. I alter them, warp them and reformat them. I change their color palette, dramatically modify their contrast and use every digital means available to make them look the way I want. I like to joke that I do unspeakable things to them, but I am not joking. For me these things are not unspeakable. They are enjoyable, liberating even. But for those who continue to follow a strict film paradigm, a rigid way of processing images that is limited to adjusting color and contrast, the things I do are indeed unspeakable.

However, for someone who was never happy with the limitations that film imposed on creativity, for someone who was trained as a painter and did not understand why shapes and colors couldn’t be moulded instead of being fixed by the film they were recorded on, these things are a dream come true, a godsend.

I make no secret that if it was not for digital capture and processing I would have quit photography long ago. I may have gone back to painting, since this is the medium I was first trained in, or I could have done something completely different, but I would not have pursued using a medium that had so many limiting and frustrating aspects.

But this is now, digital is here and I make full use of it. This is also the start of a new series of essays, a series focused not on the how but the why of what I do and on explaining the thinking process I go through when I create digital images. This thinking takes place in my mind and I am not necessarily aware of it when I work. Neither do I need to be. Only the result counts. If the image ...

Alain Briot creates fine art photographs, teaches workshops and offers DVD tutorials. Alain’s three books are available as printed books on Amazon.com and as eBooks on his website.

