It was time to shift work in a new direction. Rather than hanging onto his old idea of reality losing out over believability, Alain Briot decided that the choice of artistic expression was a new area worth exploring ALAIN BRIOT

How do you keep the passion alive when you have been creating landscape photographs for many years? The answer is simple: you find new challenges. You change what you do so that your endeavors are exciting rather than stale. You do ‘new’ to replace ‘old’. You move forward in a direction you have not moved towards before. More importantly, you move towards creating your vision and expressing who you are in ways you have not explored before. In short, you become more you, you put out more of who you are, more of what you like. You reveal something about yourself that you have not revealed before. You put fear, concerns and hesitations aside. This is what makes creating new images exciting and motivating.

Reality and believability

I am an artist and my work is about form and color. However, until now I construed my work to be about believability rather than reality. Basically the premise was: did it happen? No. Can it happen? Yes. In other words, I was not concerned with people saying no when asked if the scenes in my images were real. However, I wanted them to ...