I have been visiting the Alabama Hills since I was a boy, and in all that time, I have never wanted to leave! Some people refer to these hills as the Sierra Nevada, but they were here long before the Sierra rose. While the area had a boom during the heyday of the western movies, it is still tremendously popular, all year round. This tree stands alone in this desert landscape, and in Fall it is glorious! My favorite time to shoot it is at sunrise, but here it is showing off in the afternoon as well.

An important part of my photographic gear, is the shoes I wear. To get the sun in the right place, I was scrambling up and down rocks, and having security in my footing was essential!