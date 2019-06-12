During a photo workshop in Northern Iceland we stopped in the middle of a snowy mountainous area and looked for subjects in a virtual whiteout. Two subjects caught my eye - a line of power lines and tower fading into the distance and this apparently, solitary fence. I have no idea if the purpose was for snow drift protection, or there was farmland underneath, or what...but it seemed to make a nice composition from a minimalist view with the sky taking the majority of the space and the fence just being anchored in one corner.