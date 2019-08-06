Akcay, Balikesir, Turkey by Hakan Yurtcan

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was October and I was on my Vacation in Balikesir. I was looking for a restaurant for the dinner and my camera was with me. I did not plan to take any photos but also I wanted to be ready if any opportunity appears. So I have placed my 24-70mm lens on my camera for general purposes. When the sun was going down, sky became so beautiful with all those colors. First red and yellow appeared than the blue hour has come. This combination of the colors made the scene more beautiful. When I saw the sky, I have started to look around for a good composition. I saw this little boat which was standing in the direction of the sun set. Weather was calm and there were no waves on the sea, so the lights on the coast line made reflections on the sea and they have made the dark side of the scene colorful.