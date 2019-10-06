Adamello Brenta NP, Trentino Alto Adige, Dolomites, Italy by Dario Marelli

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We are in the Adamello Brenta Nature Park the park that houses the famous Dolomites of Brenta. The season was October, on a morning characterized by rain and fog, my intention was to make an image with the typical autumn colors, the rain has increased the colors and the fog has helped make the scene even more dramatic and gloomy.