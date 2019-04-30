











Follow us Follow us

Can anything compare with the great outdoors? Adam Burton speaks about the beauty and joy inherent in the pursuit of capturing beautiful landscapes ADAM BURTON

After reading through some of my latest LPM articles, it occurred to me that my themes recently have been somewhat on the negative and cynical side of things. So, in an effort to redress the balance for this month’s feature, I am going to be overwhelmingly positive with an appreciation of landscape photography.

Landscape photography is such a fabulous and positive hobby. It gives us a perfect opportunity to regularly get outdoors and immerse ourselves in the natural world. It keeps our bodies fit and active, gives our minds the freedom to escape from the everyday strains of life, and gives our souls the chance to breathe. Through our hobby we learn to truly see and appreciate the natural world around us.

I am convinced this is the reason why landscape photography is more popular today than ever. For sure, digital and the internet has made photography far more accessible than ever before, but I feel there is ...