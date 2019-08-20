Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Sometimes, conditions just combine to create a perfect sky. This unusual sunrise was captured on a cold, early winter morning on a slow walk along the Shropshire Union Canal, Cheshire, UK. A soft blanket of mist floated above the surface of the water, contrasting against the strong warming light of the rising run.

Just as I hit the shutter, the canal boat in the left of the shot fired up it’s old engine and with coal smoke pumping out of the chimney I like to think that the owner of the boat was putting his kettle on the stove and cooking his breakfast whilst his hungry dog looked on.