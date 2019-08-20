Book Your Next Photo Tour
User Icon
Landscape Photography Magazine
You are at:»»Acton Canal, Venetian Marina, Nantwich, England by Adam Currie

Acton Canal, Venetian Marina, Nantwich, England by Adam Currie

Views: 786
Latest Uploaded Pictures
Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Sometimes, conditions just combine to create a perfect sky. This unusual sunrise was captured on a cold, early winter morning on a slow walk along the Shropshire Union Canal, Cheshire, UK. A soft blanket of mist floated above the surface of the water, contrasting against the strong warming light of the rising run.

Just as I hit the shutter, the canal boat in the left of the shot fired up it’s old engine and with coal smoke pumping out of the chimney I like to think that the owner of the boat was putting his kettle on the stove and cooking his breakfast whilst his hungry dog looked on.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY



Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®