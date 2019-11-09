Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Waking up early during camping at The Chill in Chiang Dao, Thailand, I saw that this beautiful Acacia standing alone on the field where they were growing garlic. I carefully walked out on the field, avoiding to damage the crops to find a composition of the tree and the summit of the mountain Doi Chiang Dao in the background.