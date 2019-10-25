I took this image at one of my favorite Vermont overlooks. The temperature had dropped down into the 30's the night before, so I knew there would be fog and low clouds the next morning. I set out from my house early in the morning to get to the location. It was about an hours drive from my house. When I arrived the view was covered in clouds. I waited around for the next hour or so for the clouds and fog to break up from the sun. I wanted some cloud cover as well the view of the pond in the distance. I waited for the right time and proceeded to take images as the clouds started to break.
Above the clouds
