The photo was taken during a workshop on aurora photography. We stood at -20 ° Celsius on a frozen lake and had a very good time with strong northern lights. It is interesting that northern lights can be photographed quite well, relatively independent of their strength. Since you have to work from a tripod anyway, you expose a little longer when the activity is weak, so no problem. Also the camera technology didn't cause any problems during the shooting, also the battery always held well.

It is more difficult to keep the photographer warm, especially the feet and hands. It's important to have good gloves with you, as you always touch the cooled camera and at some point your hands just don't want it anymore.

Abisko is an absolute hot spot for northern lights, as the climatic conditions there almost always provide clear nights and therefore the chance to see Aurora even during short stays is almost 100%. Later we drove with dog sleds through the nordic night, that was great also, but this is not the topic of this competition.