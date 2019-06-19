The Lofoten Islands are a great location for landscape photography. However, I was missing some inspiration, because it felt like I had seen all the compositions somewhere before. That did suddenly change when a storm came around the mountains and the weather changed. I saw this minimalistic composition, which, reminded me of a family of rocks. I was standing in a snowstorm, and finally took a not so typical photograph of an awesome place.
A Study of Rocks, Lofoten Islands, Norway by Alexander Koch
