2nd Fujifilm Assignment Prize Winner • Tom Elenbaas

2nd Fujifilm Assignment Prize
X-T20 + 15-45mm • July-Sep 2019 Prize Worth $799.95
2nd Fujifilm Assignment Prize Winner
I am a part time landscape photographer living and working in Southern California. While the practice of law is my vocation, photography is my avocation. Having spent the last four decades working in a left-brain world, photography helps me stay in touch with my creative side.
TOM ELENBAAS
Well Done
We wish to congratulate Tom Elenbaas, winner of the 2nd Fujifilm assignment prize.
This feature can be viewed in High Definition in the July 2019 issue of Landscape Photography Magazine
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR
