1st Fujifilm Assignment Prize Winner • Kathi Scanlon

My passion for photography began as a young child.
I was fortunate to live in many locations since my father served in the military. This is where my desire to photograph landscapes developed.
I now reside in Florida and am the owner of Tampa Bay Photography Tours.
KATHI SCANLON
We wish to congratulate Kathi Scanlon, winner of the 1st Fujifilm assignment prize.
This feature can be viewed in High Definition in the April 2019 issue of Landscape Photography Magazine
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR