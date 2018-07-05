William Neill • Photographer – A Retrospective

David Hay reviews a new book by the exceptional outdoor and landscape photographer, William Neill, covering his four decades of intense and beautiful experimentation with landscapes DAVID HAY

Landscape photography is easy. Most of the visitors to Yosemite National Park will come away with photographs, taken at the popular viewpoints, which they are perfectly happy with. What is more difficult, much more difficult, is that rare ability to pick out small details and create intimate images that capture the very essence of a place. This is a very unusual skill and William Neill is one of the few landscape photographers that has this exceptional ability. In his new book, he presents us with an overview of his four decades of landscape photography, a journey from large format film photography to the digital captures of today.

Content

The introduction is written by Art Wolfe and is followed by a short account of working with William Neill by his former assistant John Weller.

The main body of the book is divided into six parts.

Landscapes of the Spirit

Antarctic Dreams

Meditations in Monochrome

By Nature’s Design

Sanctuary in Stone

Impressions of Light

At the beginning of his four-decade career, Neill moved from 35mm to 4x5 in pursuit of the extra image quality that the large format would provide. He found there were additional ...

