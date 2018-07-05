Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»William Neill • Photographer – A Retrospective

William Neill • Photographer – A Retrospective

Views: 634
Book Review
David Hay reviews a new book by the exceptional outdoor and landscape photographer, William Neill, covering his four decades of intense and beautiful experimentation with landscapes
DAVID HAY

Landscape photography is easy. Most of the visitors to Yosemite National Park will come away with photographs, taken at the popular viewpoints, which they are perfectly happy with. What is more difficult, much more difficult, is that rare ability to pick out small details and create intimate images that capture the very essence of a place. This is a very unusual skill and William Neill is one of the few landscape photographers that has this exceptional ability. In his new book, he presents us with an overview of his four decades of landscape photography, a journey from large format film photography to the digital captures of today.

Content
The introduction is written by Art Wolfe and is followed by a short account of working with William Neill by his former assistant John Weller.

The main body of the book is divided into six parts.

Landscapes of the Spirit
Antarctic Dreams
Meditations in Monochrome
By Nature’s Design
Sanctuary in Stone
Impressions of Light

At the beginning of his four-decade career, Neill moved from 35mm to 4x5 in pursuit of the extra image quality that the large format would provide. He found there were additional ...

Premium Feature • Access it in issue 89

Premium membership required to access this feature. Click here to subscribe today and enjoy content by top class photographers.

Purchase the book:
http://www.beyondwords.co.uk/search?q=William%20Neill

For US purchase only, signed copies available:
http://portfolios.williamneill.com/p/william-neill-phot

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Please share this post:

About Author

David Hay

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!
s2Member®