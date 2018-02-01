Useful Ideas

2017 was a year of lasting memories and artistic growth. Trevor Anderson shares his reflections on the past year as well as some ideas on how to be fully aware of your natural surroundings TREVOR ANDERSON

2017 wasn’t as robustly prolific for me in terms of imagery, but it was a highly meaningful year in terms of insight and my relationship to photography and art in general. It was a year more centered on creating better principles to know and appreciate myself and the natural world around me than it was the actual creation of the images, though there were several images and trips that I really appreciated.

Since I was able to spend a little less time in the ‘field’ this year, I really wanted to maximize the quality of the experiences that I had. I visited some places that are more local and meaningful to me and explored a couple of new locations in the Canadian Rockies and Colorado. It was valuable that I was able to experience new landscapes and environments.

We define our residences via a sense of relationship to other areas. I wanted to gain a better understanding of the nuances of the Pacific Northwest, which is why ...