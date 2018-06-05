Trevor Anderson • Studying the Intimate Landscape

Intimate scenes are an excellent way to see and understand nature in a different way. Trevor Anderson shares his thoughts on studying and photographing small parts of the landscape TREVOR ANDERSON

I have been drawn to intimate scenes since an early age. I recall skimming through coffee table books featuring film images showing a variety of intimate scenes. I was drawn to how these images were both aesthetically appealing and could also be perplexing at the same time. Many of them were like a puzzle, in that they provided an interesting clue to piece together the larger context of the images.

Studying and photographing them has allowed me to delve more into shape and form. Focusing on these forms leads one to question the underlying elements and historical phenomena that create them. Studying patterns like this can be akin to a study of the Earth’s history. I love how thinking of various patterns on the earth can spark one’s imagination of ancient floods or volcanic activity.

Some intimate scenes can also have equations encoded within their pattern. Some fall under the golden ratio or ...