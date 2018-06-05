Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»Trevor Anderson • Studying the Intimate Landscape
Aperture

Trevor Anderson • Studying the Intimate Landscape

By on 0 Comments

Trevor Anderson • Studying the Intimate Landscape
Views: 22

Intimate scenes are an excellent way to see and understand nature in a different way. Trevor Anderson shares his thoughts on studying and photographing small parts of the landscape
TREVOR ANDERSON

I have been drawn to intimate scenes since an early age. I recall skimming through coffee table books featuring film images showing a variety of intimate scenes. I was drawn to how these images were both aesthetically appealing and could also be perplexing at the same time. Many of them were like a puzzle, in that they provided an interesting clue to piece together the larger context of the images.

Studying and photographing them has allowed me to delve more into shape and form. Focusing on these forms leads one to question the underlying elements and historical phenomena that create them. Studying patterns like this can be akin to a study of the Earth’s history. I love how thinking of various patterns on the earth can spark one’s imagination of ancient floods or volcanic activity.

Some intimate scenes can also have equations encoded within their pattern. Some fall under the golden ratio or ...

Premium Feature • Access it in issue 88

Premium membership required to access this feature. Click here to subscribe today and enjoy content by top class photographers.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Please share this post:

About Author

Trevor Anderson

I am Trevor Anderson and I am a Pacific Northwest based Photographer. With the immense natural beauty and recreational opportunities available in my region, I was drawn to exploring the moods of nature while hiking at a relatively young age.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!
s2Member®