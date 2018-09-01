Taking a photo of a mountain scene involves plenty of variables, such as weather, focal length and ever-changing light. Trevor Anderson tells us how to avoid the pitfalls and capture the picture you are after TREVOR ANDERSON

From a young age I have enjoyed imagining myself hopping from mountain to mountain and picturing a new world on each summit. This sense of imagination has later led me to explore different distant scenes photographically with a telephoto lens. I have always been intrigued by the possibility of being able to zoom in on any given part of a panoramic view and be invited into a whole new scene. Mountains often create their own unique weather patterns and catch the light in different ways, so there is never a shortage of new atmospheres and moods. The following will be an exploration of some things I have learned while photographing these types of telephoto scenes and some of my personal favorites in this subject matter.

Capturing compelling mountain scenes involves keeping an attentive eye on the weather. Frequently changing wind patterns and frontal systems can lead to a variety of unique clouds and phenomena that can set an experience apart. A common example of an isolated cloud to look for would be the lenticular or ‘cap cloud’ that frequently forms over mountain summits in instances where rain is impending some 24 to 48 hours later. Thunderstorms can be quite common in the spring and summer months. These dramatic storms brew up excellent isolated moods. I have had the benefit of photographing several thunderstorms, and their dynamic atmosphere presents one of the greatest possibilities for these telephoto scenes. Not only do you witness big nimbus clouds during these conditions, but there is also the possibility of ...