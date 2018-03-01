Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
Cover
You are at:»»»Telephoto Landscape Photography
Essays

Telephoto Landscape Photography

By on 0 Comments

Telephoto Landscape Photography
Views: 912

What’s the best way to create a beautiful and out of the ordinary landscape? The answer could lie in leaving behind the typical wide-angle option and reaching for a telephoto lens, as David Hay explains
DAVID HAY

There are many excellent YouTube videos nowadays by top landscape photographers, where they show you how they go about their own landscape photography. From these videos, as well as other sources, I can see that the most popular lens for Nikon owners seems to be the 14-24mm f/2.8, which has become recognised as a modern classic of lens design. Canon users favour the 16-35mm focal length, either the f/2.8 or f/4 versions. So, the great majority of landscape photographs are taken with wide-angle lenses. This makes sense, as it is the broad sweep of the landscape that most photographers are trying to capture.

The composition of wide-angle landscape photographs can be quite complex. You must pay great attention to placing the foreground details in the right place and then allowing the viewer to explore the remainder of the image by including additional interesting features in the background. A small shift in the camera position, a few feet to the left or right, can greatly alter the composition by ...

Premium Feature • Access it in issue 85

Premium membership required to access this feature. Click here to subscribe today and enjoy content by top class photographers.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Please share this post:

About Author

David Hay

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

s2Member®