Telephoto Landscape Photography

What’s the best way to create a beautiful and out of the ordinary landscape? The answer could lie in leaving behind the typical wide-angle option and reaching for a telephoto lens, as David Hay explains DAVID HAY

There are many excellent YouTube videos nowadays by top landscape photographers, where they show you how they go about their own landscape photography. From these videos, as well as other sources, I can see that the most popular lens for Nikon owners seems to be the 14-24mm f/2.8, which has become recognised as a modern classic of lens design. Canon users favour the 16-35mm focal length, either the f/2.8 or f/4 versions. So, the great majority of landscape photographs are taken with wide-angle lenses. This makes sense, as it is the broad sweep of the landscape that most photographers are trying to capture.

The composition of wide-angle landscape photographs can be quite complex. You must pay great attention to placing the foreground details in the right place and then allowing the viewer to explore the remainder of the image by including additional interesting features in the background. A small shift in the camera position, a few feet to the left or right, can greatly alter the composition by ...