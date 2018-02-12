Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM

Welcoming a new ultra-wide-angle lens to the Art line

Leveraging major manufacturing advances at the Aizu factory, SIGMA is now producing ultra-high-precision moulded glass aspherical lens elements as large as φ80mm and incorporating them in new products. This premier optical technology promises to set a new standard for excellence in ultra-wide-angle lenses.

For the Art line, SIGMA began development simultaneously of two ultra-wide-angle lenses offering the key focal length of 14mm: one prime, and one zoom. In 2017, the company launched the SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art as the ultimate ultra-wide-angle prime lens. This lens offers outstanding image quality in combination with F1.8 brightness.

Now SIGMA is introducing the 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM | Art as the ultimate ultra-wide-angle zoom. While minimising distortion, this lens offers outstanding F2.8 brightness throughout the zoom range and delivers top-level image quality at every focal length and every shooting distance. For these reasons, it is the definitive wide-aperture ultra-wide-angle zoom lens.

Key features

1. Outstanding Art line image quality

Designed to team up with 50-megapixel-plus cameras and offer top-level optical performance throughout the zoom range, the 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM | Art incorporates three FLD glass elements, three SLD glass elements, and three aspherical lens elements, including one large-diameter aspherical element. Effective distribution of these high-refractive-index glass elements further enhances the corrective effect of the FLD and SLD glass. This optical system minimises transverse chromatic aberration and other optical aberrations, resulting in outstanding high-resolution image quality.

The first element in the optical system is a large-diameter aspherical lens. Optimising the power distribution of this and the other lens elements minimises distortion to 1% or lower.* As a result, points of light appear as points without streaking from the centre of the image to the edge, and the light volume is also abundant throughout the frame. In addition, simulations performed from the design stage onward have helped minimise flare and ghosting. In combination, these technologies ensure excellent ultra-wide-angle performance.

*At infinity focus

2. Compatible with Canon Lens Aberration Correction

The Canon mount lens is compatible with the Canon Lens Aberration Correction function.* Matching the optical characteristics of the lens, this function performs in-camera correction of peripheral illumination, chromatic aberrations, distortion and more, further enhancing image quality.

*Function not available on all Canon cameras. Further, available corrections may vary by Canon camera model.

3. Professional specifications

Like SIGMA’s Sports line lenses, the 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM | Art features a highly effective dust- and splash-proof structure with special sealing at the mount connection, manual focus ring, zoom ring, and cover connection, allowing photographers to work in all types of weather. In addition, the front of the lens is protected by a water- and oil-repellent coating that makes cleaning easy. The high-speed, high-accuracy autofocus helps photographers react in an instant to get those special shots.

4. Introducing the new Front Conversion Service

Today’s virtual reality creators favour multi-camera videography that leverages the capability of ultra-wide-angle lenses. Addressing this trend, SIGMA is offering the new Front Conversion Service, in which SIGMA converts the petal-type hood of the 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM | Art lens to an exclusive round component. This altered front structure allows the lens to be deployed with greater freedom in multi-camera VR videography. The new front also helps prevent the lens from interfering with other lenses or from casting a visible shadow. The use of this service has no impact on the validity of the product warranty.

Start of service: TBD

Other features

Rounded diaphragm

Fast AF with full-time manual override

Compatible with Mount Converter MC-11

Available SIGMA USB DOCK makes customisation and flexible adjustment possible

Available Mount Conversion Service

Brass bayonet mount

Evaluation with SIGMA’s own MTF measuring system: A1

“Made in Japan” with outstanding craftsmanship

Specifications

All figures calculated for SIGMA

Lens Construction: 17 elements in 11 groups | Angle of view (35mm): 114.2°-84.1° | Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm) | Minimum aperture: F22 | Minimum focusing distance: 26-28cm/10.2-11.0in. | Maximum magnification ratio: 1:5.4 | Dimensions (diameter x length): ø96.4mm x 135.1mm/3.8in. x 5.3in. | Weight: 1,150g/40.6oz.

Further information: Sigma Global Vision