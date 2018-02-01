Scotland: The Big Picture is a team of photographers and filmmakers creating high-impact communications to ignite fresh thinking around the benefits of a wilder Scotland. In the first of a two-part feature, Peter Cairns makes the case for an ecologically richer landscape PETER CAIRNS

Like many of you reading this, I have stood at The Quiraing on the Isle of Skye and seen people – photographers and non-photographers – marvel at the view. And it is one hell of a view. This is the idealised Scotland, the clichéd Scotland celebrated in tourist brochures. It is a view that symbolises for most people what Scotland looks like, what Scotland should look like. This view, and many others across the Scottish Highlands, is held up as an icon of an untamed, nature-rich country, but this belies a hidden truth which few people see simply because they are not conditioned to look. In reality, The Quiraing is a museum piece; it is a geological wonder surrounded by an ecological desert. A desert that has long been stripped of the natural woodlands and vegetation which would once have cloaked its slopes. As such, it is devoid of the myriad species that fuel natural processes such as ...