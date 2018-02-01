Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
Research Before Visiting

Essays
Looking to photograph a hidden gem in Europe? As David Hay says, the stunning, verdant lakes and waterfalls of Plitvice National Park in Croatia could be the answer
DAVID HAY

Many years ago we went to Croatia on holiday with our young children. Recently I had the opportunity to return and photograph the beautiful World Heritage Site – Plitvice National Park.

The park comprises of sixteen turquoise lakes that cascade down a narrow valley, separated by many braided waterfalls and lush vegetation. The local geology is karst limestone, which dissolves readily in the water. As trees and branches fall into the water, they are carried to the end of the lakes where they calcify to form tufa. This process builds dams between each of the lakes, causing the water to cascade over the top in many beautiful waterfalls.

Access for visitors is provided by a network of wooden walkways, which extend over the water surface. It would take about ...

David Hay

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

