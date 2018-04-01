Rafael Rojas • Take The Wheel

As a new year dawns, Rafael Rojas explores why our resolutions sometimes go by the wayside and tells us how to create meaningful life experience out of daily practice RAFAEL ROJAS

As I write these words, it is 6am on the first day of 2018. Yesterday, we decided to celebrate the end of the year our way. We had turned down proposals for celebrating in more conventional ways, i.e. eating, drinking and partying with family or friends. Instead, my wife and I took our snowshoes and left for a beautiful stroll in the mountains under a magical full moon hovering over the snowy peaks in the company of a very special friend. When we came back home, we had a frugal dinner and went straight to bed, ready to wake up at 5am. This morning, I greeted the new year with my daily meditation. I prepared coffee and came down to the studio, alone. I played Max Richter’s ‘The Blue Notebooks’ on the stereo and started writing. All this might sound like a horrible plan for many, but it is a small sample of a meaningful life I try every day to ‘build’ proactively so that it aligns with who I am.

The beginning of the year is a very special moment filled with self-promises and resolutions. Most of them are old friends, unfulfilled remains of last year’s resolutions yet to be accomplished. It is curious how we all experience a very strong resistance to change, haunted by an almost insurmountable difficulty at taking a proactive role in the construction of a more meaningful life. And yet, what we do when we fail to do so is ...